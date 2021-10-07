FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.26 and last traded at $141.26. 889 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $141.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.61.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.