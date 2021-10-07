FLIP (FLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $718,976.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 95.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00228162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00104107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

