FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

