Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $998.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

