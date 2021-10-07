Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Financial Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00

Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Flowers Foods 5.27% 19.93% 8.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 40.74 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.19 $152.32 million $1.31 18.88

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

