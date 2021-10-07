Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

