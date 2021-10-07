Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

