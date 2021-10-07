Fmr LLC Buys 682,414 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,652,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

