Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.52% of Equinix worth $1,818,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Equinix by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $762.32 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $829.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

