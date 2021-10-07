Fmr LLC Has $1.41 Billion Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879,549 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.19% of Caterpillar worth $1,413,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.