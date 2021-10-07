Fmr LLC Has $1.55 Billion Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843,937 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.19% of 10x Genomics worth $1,546,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 47.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,181 shares of company stock valued at $29,844,917. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

