Fmr LLC Has $1.55 Billion Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.64% of Airbnb worth $1,547,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,569 shares of company stock worth $327,035,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.