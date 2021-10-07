Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,738 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.10% of Moody’s worth $1,419,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

NYSE:MCO opened at $357.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average of $351.63. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.