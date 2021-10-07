Fmr LLC Sells 60,006 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.78% of RH worth $1,967,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RH by 139.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RH by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $630.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $685.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.86. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

