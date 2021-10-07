Fmr LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.78% of S&P Global worth $1,760,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $427.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.26 and its 200 day moving average is $406.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

