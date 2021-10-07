Font (FONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57,860.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Font has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $862,568.78 and $57,860.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00233086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00104481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

