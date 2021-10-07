Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

