Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Down 3.1%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.78. 1,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.