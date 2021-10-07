FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

