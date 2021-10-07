Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.67.

FTS stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.43. The company had a trading volume of 614,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$26.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.08. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

