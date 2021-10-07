Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,342. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

