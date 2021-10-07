FortKnoxster (FKX) 1-Day Volume Tops $280,981.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.91 million and $280,981.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00233433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00103974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.