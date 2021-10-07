Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $$2.94 during trading on Thursday. 6,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,652. The company has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

