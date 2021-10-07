Fortuna (FOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $251,331.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00103912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

