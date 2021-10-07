Fractal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $1.53 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

