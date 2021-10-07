Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $144.59 on Thursday. Freshpet has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -344.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.