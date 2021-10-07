FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 855,211 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

