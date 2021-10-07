FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,211. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

