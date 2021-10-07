Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.04

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.04 ($43.58) and last traded at €38.04 ($44.75), with a volume of 187307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.12 ($43.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.41 and its 200 day moving average is €42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.