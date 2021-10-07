Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 73,247 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

