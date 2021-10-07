Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of MaxLinear worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

