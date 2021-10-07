Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.21 Million in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Mimecast by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,041,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 424,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mimecast stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.