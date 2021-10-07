Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.11 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

