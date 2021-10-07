Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Kforce worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,040 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $64.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

