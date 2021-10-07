Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,258 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Camping World worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 51.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,889.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

