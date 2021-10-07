Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,374.60

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $424,374.60 and approximately $9,571.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.