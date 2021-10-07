Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 8,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 59,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

