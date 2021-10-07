Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.35 million and $285,905.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

