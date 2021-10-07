Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0848 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.67 million and $150,834.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

