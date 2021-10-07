Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 58,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

