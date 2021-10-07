FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

