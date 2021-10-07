FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HeidelbergCement AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for HeidelbergCement in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.