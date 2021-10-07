FY2022 Earnings Forecast for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

