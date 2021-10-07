FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Increased by Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

XENE opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 141,299 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.