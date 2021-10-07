G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

