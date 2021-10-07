G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.64. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

