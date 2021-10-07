Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Galecto has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

