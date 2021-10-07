GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

