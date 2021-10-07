GameCredits Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $150,513.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00330469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,983,804 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

