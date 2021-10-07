GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0514 on Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

